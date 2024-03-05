05 March 2024

In pictures: David Beckham poses among stars of The Gentlemen at London premiere

David Beckham has joined the cast of The Gentlemen at its premiere in London.

The former England footballer, 48, was pictured with creator, director and friend Guy Ritchie, alongside British stars Max Beesley and Ray Winstone at the premiere of the upcoming Netflix TV series.

Stars of the series including Joely Richardson, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, and Giancarlo Esposito were also pictured arriving at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane event on Tuesday, alongside Hollywood actors including Jason Statham.

