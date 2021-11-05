05 November 2021

In Pictures: East Sussex town lit up for Bonfire Night celebrations

Crowds have flocked to the East Sussex town of Lewes for the annual Bonfire Night celebrations.

The town’s parade has attracted up to 60,000 spectators previously, but local councils and the emergency services called for a low-key event this year due to Covid concerns.

The event is famous for burning celebrity effigies – including Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2019.

The hugely popular parade is organised by seven bonfire societies, many of which date to the 19th century.

