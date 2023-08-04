04 August 2023

In pictures: Edinburgh Military Tattoo spectacular thrills crowds

By The Newsroom
04 August 2023

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has thrilled spectators on the esplanade at Edinburgh Castle.

This year’s event, which runs for 25 shows throughout August, will see the US Air Force Band perform for the first time – providing a freestyle depiction of “America’s great songbook”.

Other visiting bands include the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force Steel Orchestra.

The RAF is the lead service at this year’s Tattoo, which will feature music from video games like Battlefield 2, Final Fantasy VII and Dragon Age: Inquisition.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

New drug found to ‘annihilate’ solid cancerous tumours in early studies

news

Boris Johnson’s plan to build swimming pool could be scuppered by newts

news

Brazilian footballer Dani Alves indicted in sexual assault case in Spain

world news