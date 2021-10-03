In Pictures: Elite athletes and fancy dress runners take part in London Marathon

More than 40,000 people have hit the streets of the UK capital to take part in the London Marathon a year after the event was cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions.

Some famous faces were among those taking part in the race.

Virgin Radio DJ Chris Evans poses ahead of the start (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Triathlete Lucy Charles-Barclay also took part (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Matt Hancock gives a thumbs-up ahead of his run (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

There was a dry start to the race but cloudier skies, sunny spells and brisk winds were expected, according to the Met Office.

The start of the men’s wheelchair race (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

The start of the women’s elite race (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

The start of the men’s elite race (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Last year’s marathon was replaced by a virtual run where participants chose their own route and a further 40,000 participants will earn their medal by taking part in the virtual event this year.

Sunday’s outing is the first time the two events will take place simultaneously.

A view from above as the men’s wheelchair race passes over Tower Bridge (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

A wave of runners including James Cracknell and Sophie Raworth prepare to start the race (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

The women’s elite race passes over Tower Bridge (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Matt Humphreys using a frame runner to run for Scope Charity (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Runners pass the Old Naval College, Greenwich (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

Plenty of colour was provided by the participants who opted to run in fancy dress, from cartoon robots to busy bees.

A runner dressed as Bender, the robot from Futurama, passes the Old Naval College (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

(John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

(John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

(John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

(John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

(Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)