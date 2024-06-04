04 June 2024

In Pictures: Emotions run high as D-Day veterans head for Normandy

By The Newsroom
04 June 2024

A ferry carrying D-Day veterans is on its way to Normandy after an emotional send-off from Portsmouth.

A dwindling band of ex-servicemen will mark the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings and pay tribute to fallen comrades.

A water salute was performed by tug boats beneath a Royal Air Force flypast.

There were mixed emotions for those on board as the ship headed across the Channel – retracing a journey made by brave veterans 80 years ago.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Bodies found in search for father and son, 12, missing on hillwalking trip

news

Rishi Sunak calls July 4th General Election

news

Standing ovation for MP Craig Mackinlay on return to Commons after sepsis ordeal

news