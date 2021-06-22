In Pictures: England fans rejoice – but heartbreak for Scotland

An England fan reacts in the fan zone in Trafalgar Square, London
An England fan reacts in the fan zone in Trafalgar Square, London (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
22:12pm, Tue 22 Jun 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

England fans cheered in celebration as Gareth Southgate’s men beat the Czech Republic 1-0 in their Euro 2020 match at Wembley, cementing their place in the knockout phase.

Raheem Sterling headed home fan favourite Jack Grealish’s cross to seal a narrow win against the Czechs, and supporters rejoiced at the fan zone in Trafalgar Square.

Fans watch Czech Republic v England (PA Wire)
Fans watch Czech Republic v England (PA Wire)
Fans watch Czech Republic v England (PA Wire)
Fans watch Czech Republic v England (PA Wire)
Fans watch Czech Republic v England (PA Wire)
Fans watch Czech Republic v England (PA Wire)

But it was a different story north of the border, as Scotland’s hopes of progressing were dashed in a sobering 3-1 defeat by Croatia at Hampden Park – leading to glum faces in Glasgow.

Fans watch Croatia v Scotland (PA Wire)
Fans watch Croatia v Scotland (PA Wire)
Fans watch Croatia v Scotland (PA Wire)
Fans watch Croatia v Scotland (PA Wire)

Sign up to our newsletter

Sport

Euros

Gallery

PA