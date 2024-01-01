01 January 2024

In Pictures: Eurovision fever hit UK in 2023 as stars rocked Coronation Concert

By The Newsroom
01 January 2024

Music fans in the UK enjoyed a bumper year in 2023 after Liverpool hosted the ever-popular Eurovision Song Contest while the stars descended on Windsor Castle for a concert to mark the coronation of Charles and Camilla.

The fifth instalment of the popular Indiana Jones film series also arrived while The Rolling Stones produced their first album of original material since 2005.

