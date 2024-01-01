In Pictures: Eurovision fever hit UK in 2023 as stars rocked Coronation Concert
By The Newsroom
Music fans in the UK enjoyed a bumper year in 2023 after Liverpool hosted the ever-popular Eurovision Song Contest while the stars descended on Windsor Castle for a concert to mark the coronation of Charles and Camilla.
The fifth instalment of the popular Indiana Jones film series also arrived while The Rolling Stones produced their first album of original material since 2005.
