02 July 2024

In Pictures: Factories, farms and football feature on campaign trail

By The Newsroom
02 July 2024

Rishi Sunak’s day got off to an early start as he chatted with shift workers at a warehouse in Bedfordshire at 4am – but he tried to keep the press pack happy with some fast food.

The Prime Minister went on to visit a supermarket, a factory and a farm during a hectic morning.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer spent time at a non-league football club.

His time in the East Midlands also involved a visit to a factory in Chesterfield.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Attorney General and parliamentary candidate for Banbury Victoria Prentis sit in a tractor during a visit to Wykham Park Farm (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

