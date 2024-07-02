In Pictures: Factories, farms and football feature on campaign trail
By The Newsroom
Rishi Sunak’s day got off to an early start as he chatted with shift workers at a warehouse in Bedfordshire at 4am – but he tried to keep the press pack happy with some fast food.
The Prime Minister went on to visit a supermarket, a factory and a farm during a hectic morning.
Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer spent time at a non-league football club.
His time in the East Midlands also involved a visit to a factory in Chesterfield.
