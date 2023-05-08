In Pictures: Faith leaders, politicians and royals all pitch in for Big Help Out
By The Newsroom
Festivities to mark the King’s coronation continued on Monday with the Big Help Out.
The initiative – organised by The Together Coalition and partners including The Scouts, the Royal Voluntary Service and faith groups from across the UK – was designed to highlight the positive impact volunteering has on communities.
Although the King and Queen were not appearing publicly on Monday, other royals and religious and political leaders were out and about lending a hand.
