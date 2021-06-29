In Pictures: Fans go wild as England beat Germany at Euro 2020
21:03pm, Tue 29 Jun 2021
England supporters celebrated as England secured a memorable 2-0 victory over Germany in the last-16 tie at rainy Wembley.
Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane struck twice within 11 minutes to seal the match.
Fans sought to rouse their heroes with a rendition of Three Lions and its familiar refrain “football’s coming home” early in the second half.
In designated fan zones, pub beer gardens and parks, there was little evidence that the tournament was being held in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic.