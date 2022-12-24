In Pictures: Festive cheer as country lights up for Christmas
By The Newsroom
There is nothing like the twinkle of masses of Christmas lights heralding the festive season to lift the spirits.
Here are some of the biggest and brightest displays celebrating Christmas 2022 around the UK and Ireland.
People all over the country have been raising money for charity with some ingenious use of festive lights.
Illuminated installations have delighted awestruck visitors at outdoor venues throughout the UK.
