06 May 2023

In Pictures: Final preparations ahead of coronation

By The Newsroom
06 May 2023

As tens of thousands of people arrived in central London for the King’s coronation, last-minute preparations were being made to ensure the pageantry was perfect.

Buckingham Palace staff were seen adorning its famous balcony with red and gold draping ahead of the royal family’s appearance later.

Meanwhile at Westminster Abbey, the roads were being swept ahead of the coronation procession.

