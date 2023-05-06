In Pictures: Final preparations ahead of coronation
By The Newsroom
As tens of thousands of people arrived in central London for the King’s coronation, last-minute preparations were being made to ensure the pageantry was perfect.
Buckingham Palace staff were seen adorning its famous balcony with red and gold draping ahead of the royal family’s appearance later.
Meanwhile at Westminster Abbey, the roads were being swept ahead of the coronation procession.
