19 February 2023

In Pictures: Florence Pugh leads fashionable arrivals on Baftas red carpet

By The Newsroom
19 February 2023

The EE Bafta Film Awards red carpet has returned in suitably glamorous fashion.

Stars including Florence Pugh, West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose and Game Of Thrones actress Gwendoline Christie were among early arrivals at the big event.

Pugh wore an extravagant orange dress with layers of tulle, paired with an experimental hairstyle.

She was not alone in making a statement on the red carpet, which has moved to the Royal Festival Hall in London from its previous location at the Royal Albert Hall.

