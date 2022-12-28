In Pictures: From jubilee to mourning in a year of change for the royals

It has been a year of great change for the royal family in 2022, with the death of the Queen sending a nation into mourning and putting a new monarch on the throne.

Charles’s ascension has led to changes of titles and roles for many but among the pageantry of the Platinum Jubilee and the sadness of the Queen’s funeral, the day-to-day work of the royals has continued.

Kate and William were all smiles as they arrived in the Caribbean for a major tour in March. The tour was marking the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

A four-day weekend in June marked the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – the first the UK has ever celebrated.

Events took place up and down the country and Prince Louis won over the nation with his reactions to the pomp and pageantry of the celebrations.

There were big royal birthdays in 2022 for Kate and William, both of whom turned 40 – Kate on January 9, and William on June 21.

The Queen died on September 8 after 70 years on the throne, sending the nation into a period of mourning. One of the last pictures of the 96-year-old was taken as she confirmed Liz Truss as prime minister at a meeting at Balmoral.

Charles acceded to the throne immediately after his mother’s death, and on September 19, the Queen’s state funeral took place.

Clarence House confirmed that Charles will be known as King Charles III.

One of Charles’s first major duties was to confirm Rishi Sunak as the UK’s third prime minister of 2022.