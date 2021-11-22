22 November 2021

In Pictures: Grey seal pups spotted at nature reserve

By The Newsroom
22 November 2021

Grey seal pups are proving a star attraction at a UK nature reserve.

The species returns to Donna Nook National Nature Reserve in Lincolnshire every year in late October, November and December to give birth.

The pupping season begins along the coast in October.

According to the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, around 40% of the world population of grey seals can be found in Britain.

