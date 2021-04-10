In Pictures: Gun salutes and flowers honour Duke of Edinburgh

Duke of Edinburgh death
Duke of Edinburgh death (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
12:27pm, Sat 10 Apr 2021
Gun salutes have been fired across the UK, in Gibraltar and at sea to mark the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, as wellwishers continued to leave floral tributes at royal houses including Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.

Saluting batteries began firing 41 rounds at one round every minute at midday on Saturday in cities including London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast, as well from Royal Navy warships.

Meanwhile, members of the Queen’s family have visited her at Windsor Castle, where dozens of people have been laying flowers despite calls for them to stay away due to coronavirus concerns.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex (PA Wire)
