In Pictures: Heroes and villains converge on New York for Comic Con

New York’s slow return to normality as the pandemic retreats has continued with an in-person Comic Con gathering of costumed characters who have never had any problems with complying with mask mandates.

Rather like the UN General Assembly in the same city, the gathering provides the opportunity for allies to mingle with friends and foes – although in a slightly more colourful spectacle than the one at the UN HQ nearby.

Someone dressed as Batman spreads his wings (Charles Sykes/AP) (AP)

One of Batman’s adversaries, the Joker, also made an appearance (Charles Sykes/AP) (AP)

Batman got the chance to rub shoulders with the Joker in a rare display of unity although some fake fights did break out among those who attended in what would have been a breach of social distancing rules in previous times.

A cluster of Spider-Men and a cloud of Batmen were joined by creatures from Star Wars, Sesame Street and The Lord Of The Rings while the Ghostbusters did not have far to travel from their fire station home in the city.

The Ghost Rider burned into the convention centre in style (Charles Sykes/AP) (AP)

There was Carnage in the streets, thanks to this Marvel fan (Charles Sykes/AP) (AP)

A mock fight breaks out (Charles Sykes/AP) (AP)

The Jacob K Javits Convention Centre, the glass-ceilinged venue booked by Hillary Clinton for the victory rally-turned wake she never eventually turned up at in 2016 as she was vanquished by Donald Trump, was once again the scene for drama.

It was inevitable given the enmity between some of the characters that there would be skirmishes although they mostly seemed to be good-natured encounters.

The Ghostbusters were deployed from their New York base for the occasion while there really was a Baby Yoda crawling on the floor among larger characters.

When there’s something strange in your neighbourhood, who are you going to call? (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) (AP)

Baby Yoda crawled by to spread his wisdom (Charles Sykes/AP) (AP)

Some people will bend over backwards to be a Black Widow (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) (AP)

Superman was careful to respect Covid regulations (Charles Sykes/AP) (AP)

Characters from far-off galaxies mingled with long-time companions Bert and Ernie from Sesame Street.

Superman, who unlike Batman and Spider-Man is usually willing to show his face, did comply with a mask-wearing requirement for the purposes of coronavirus prevention.

Jawas from Star Wars strike a pose (Charles Sykes/AP) (AP)

Gollum and Frodo Baggins from The Lord Of The Rings were also depicted (Charles Sykes/AP) (AP)

Some attended in the guise of wrestlers Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) (AP)

A steampunk Batman poses (Charles Sykes/AP) (AP)

Bert and Ernie from Sesame Street were easy to tell apart, thanks to their face masks (Charles Sykes/AP) (AP)