In Pictures: How the country came together to remember the Duke of Edinburgh

Duke of Edinburgh's funeral
Duke of Edinburgh's funeral (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
17:33pm, Sat 17 Apr 2021
The Duke of Edinburgh’s life and legacy has been honoured during his funeral service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Duke of Edinburgh funeral (PA Wire)

During the poignant event attended by the Queen and the couple’s children and grandchildren, Prince Philip was said to have enriched the lives of all those he knew with his “kindness, humour and humanity”.

Duke of Edinburgh funeral (PA Wire)

The Dean of Windsor, in the Bidding, paid tribute to the duke, saying: “With grateful hearts, we remember the many ways in which his long life has been a blessing to us.”

Duke of Edinburgh funeral (PA Wire)
Duke of Edinburgh funeral (PA Wire)
Duke of Edinburgh funeral (PA Wire)
Duke of Edinburgh death (PA Wire)
Duke of Edinburgh funeral (PA Wire)
Duke of Edinburgh funeral (PA Wire)
Duke of Edinburgh funeral (PA Wire)
Duke of Edinburgh funeral (PA Wire)
Duke of Edinburgh funeral (PA Wire)
Duke of Edinburgh funeral (PA Wire)
Duke of Edinburgh funeral (PA Wire)
Duke of Edinburgh funeral (PA Wire)
Duke of Edinburgh funeral (PA Wire)
Duke of Edinburgh funeral (PA Wire)
Duke of Edinburgh funeral (PA Wire)
Duke of Edinburgh funeral (PA Wire)
Duke of Edinburgh funeral (PA Wire)
Duke of Edinburgh funeral (PA Wire)
Duke of Edinburgh death (PA Wire)
Duke of Edinburgh death (PA Wire)
Duke of Edinburgh funeral (PA Wire)
Duke of Edinburgh death (PA Wire)
Duke of Edinburgh death (PA Wire)
Duke of Edinburgh death (PA Wire)

