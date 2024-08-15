15 August 2024

In Pictures: Hundreds of thousands of UK students receive A-level results

By The Newsroom
15 August 2024

Schools have been bustling in England, Wales and Northern Ireland as hundreds of thousands of students received their long-awaited A-level results.

There was much to celebrate as the proportion of A-level entries awarded top grades increased since last year and results remained above pre-pandemic levels.

Excluding the years of the pandemic (2020-2022) students achieved the highest proportion of A* grades since they were first handed out in 2010.

A huge well done to all those celebrating!

