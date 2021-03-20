In Pictures: It’s official – spring has sprung

Spring lambs
Spring lambs (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
13:13pm, Sat 20 Mar 2021
Saturday heralded the spring equinox – the first day of astronomical spring when day and night are almost exactly the same length.

It was a stunning start to the morning, with hardy souls up bright and early to take to the waves at Boscombe beach in Dorset.

Spring weather Mar 20th 2021 (PA Wire)
Spring weather Mar 20th 2021 (PA Wire)
Spring weather Mar 20th 2021 (PA Wire)

Meanwhile, spring lambs frolicked at Moreton Morrell College in Warwickshire.

Newborn lambs in Warwickshire (PA Wire)
Newborn lambs in Warwickshire (PA Wire)
Newborn lambs in Warwickshire (PA Wire)
Newborn lambs in Warwickshire (PA Wire)

Paddle boarders and cyclists ventured out in Berkshire.

Spring weather Mar 20th 2021 (PA Wire)
Spring weather Mar 20th 2021 (PA Wire)

And in Cambridge, people enjoyed the fresh air on the River Cam – while punt tour operators prepared their boats ahead of the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

Spring weather Mar 20th 2021 (PA Wire)
Spring weather Mar 20th 2021 (PA Wire)
Coronavirus – Sat Mar 20, 2021 (PA Wire)

