In Pictures: Joy and relief on GCSE results day
By The Newsroom
Hundreds of thousands of teenagers were collecting their GCSE exam results on Thursday in a year when efforts have been made in England to return grading to pre-pandemic levels.
More than a fifth (22.0%) of UK GCSE entries were awarded the top grades – at least a 7 or an A – this year, down by 4.3 percentage points on last year when 26.3% achieved the top grades.
Students across Northern Ireland were also celebrating positive GCSE results, with the percentage of top grades remaining above the pre-Covid average.
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan was on hand to celebrate with students at Paddington Academy in west London.
