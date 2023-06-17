17 June 2023

In Pictures: King marks official birthday on horseback for Trooping the Colour

By The Newsroom
17 June 2023

Pomp and pageantry were on display as Charles marked his first official birthday as King.

The military spectacle saw the most prestigious regiments in the British Army honouring their Colonel in Chief who rode on horseback from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade, flanked by his siblings the Princess Royal and Duke of Edinburgh and his son the Prince of Wales.

Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales travelled in a carriage with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The royal party were in the midst of a sovereign’s mounted escort, formed by troops from the Household Cavalry’s Life Guards and Blues and Royals, in their shining breastplates and plumed helmets, and a ripple of cheers followed them when they travelled along The Mall.

Preparations began earlier in the day with staff at Buckingham Palace preparing the balcony for the family’s appearance, while workers removed traffic lights on The Mall so the troops could pass easily.

