In Pictures: King meets refugees, politicians and traders in Berlin
The King and Queen Consort packed a lot into the early part of their day as they continued their first overseas tour since Charles inherited the throne.
An early morning visit to a market let keen horticulturalist Charles see local produce before he hailed UK-German relations in a speech to the country’s parliament, the Bundestag.
No meeting with Germany would be complete without football and the King sampled some table football during his visit to a refugee centre.
The Queen Consort, meanwhile, had a treat in store when she went to the German capital’s Komische Opera Berlin.
She met performers and listened to a recital.
The King’s address to the Bundestag saw him praise the special bond between the countries.
A chat at the Chancellery gave the King another chance to exchange views as he met German leader Olaf Scholz.
