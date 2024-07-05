05 July 2024

In Pictures: Labour laughs and Tory misery amid landslide for Sir Keir

By The Newsroom
05 July 2024

Sir Keir Starmer is on course to be the next UK prime minister after Labour claimed a resounding victory in the General Election.

A record 11 Cabinet ministers lost their seats as the Conservative Party endured a disastrous evening which leader Rishi Sunak described as “sobering”.

It was also a good night for the Liberal Democrats – with Sir Ed Davey describing their performance as “exceptional” – and Reform, with Nigel Farage among at least four MPs returned.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria at the Tate Modern (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

