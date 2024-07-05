In Pictures: Labour laughs and Tory misery amid landslide for Sir Keir
By The Newsroom
Sir Keir Starmer is on course to be the next UK prime minister after Labour claimed a resounding victory in the General Election.
A record 11 Cabinet ministers lost their seats as the Conservative Party endured a disastrous evening which leader Rishi Sunak described as “sobering”.
It was also a good night for the Liberal Democrats – with Sir Ed Davey describing their performance as “exceptional” – and Reform, with Nigel Farage among at least four MPs returned.
