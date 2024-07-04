04 July 2024

In Pictures: Labour played safe on campaign trail as polls predict landslide win

By The Newsroom
04 July 2024

Sir Keir Starmer played it safe during the General Election campaign as Labour sought to avoid squandering a solid lead in the polls.

But despite predictions of a landslide win, Sir Keir warned supporters against taking the election result for granted, imploring them not to grow complacent and stressing that polls do not always “predict the future”.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to the Caledonian Gladiators Stadium in East Kilbride, on the last day of General Election campaigning (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

