31 May 2022

In Pictures: Legoland marks Platinum Jubilee with its own miniature pageant

By The Newsroom
The Platinum Jubilee celebrations are well under way at Legoland with a pageant in miniature marking the 70-year reign of the Queen.

Modellers at Legoland Windsor assembled bricks to mark the monarch’s milestone including a picnic scene at Windsor Castle.

Royal staples such as a ride down The Mall, a balcony scene and even a Red Arrows flypast were also put together.

A Lego figure in a display recreating a Platinum Jubilee picnic scene in front of Windsor Castle (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)
A replica of the Queen (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)
Model Maker Freya Groom places a replica of the Queen, re-imagined in Lego Bricks (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

The Lego version of the Queen was dressed in sunshine yellow for the occasion.

Model maker Paula Young handles the Queen with care (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)
The Queen in Lego form makes a journey down The Mall (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)
Lego spectators watch as the Queen model travels down The Mall (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

No royal celebration would be complete without a balcony scene as the model Queen joined family members to bask in acclaim from her people while a Red Arrows flypast provided the traditional finale.

The model of the Queen joins family members in a balcony scene (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)
Paula Young has a bird’s eye view of the balcony (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)
Freya Groom organising a Red Arrow flypast (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

