In Pictures: Like clockwork, steampunk fans descend on Bronte village

Costumed revellers at the Haworth Steampunk Weekend, in the Pennine hills village, West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
14:06pm, Sun 10 Oct 2021
Bustles, goggles, feathers and cogs were in the dress code for one West Yorkshire village this weekend.

The village of Haworth in the Pennine hills is known as the home of the Bronte family but also its annual steampunk festival for fans of quirky costumes.

Held every year since November 2013, thousands of costumed revellers and sightseers descend on the cobbled streets for a weekend of events.

Fans of steampunk dress in a retro-futuristic style of the kind associated with Edwardian and Victorian science fiction, with nods to plague doctors, Jules Verne’s Twenty Thousand Leagues Under The Sea and HG Wells’ Time Machine.

Literary sisters Charlotte, Emily and Anne Bronte lived in the parsonage in Haworth with their brother Branwell, and between them wrote Jane Eyre, Wuthering Heights and The Tenant Of Wildfell Hall.

