In Pictures: Making a splash and hitting the green on the campaign trail
By The Newsroom
Party leaders braved the rain as they continued on the General Election campaign trail after the bank holiday weekend.
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey took a dive into Lake Windermere while paddleboarding as he outlined his party’s plan to tackle the sewage crisis, and Reform UK honorary president Nigel Farage said voting for the Conservative Party is a “wasted vote” as he set out Reform’s campaign agenda in Dover.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox