28 May 2024

In Pictures: Making a splash and hitting the green on the campaign trail

By The Newsroom
28 May 2024

Party leaders braved the rain as they continued on the General Election campaign trail after the bank holiday weekend.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey took a dive into Lake Windermere while paddleboarding as he outlined his party’s plan to tackle the sewage crisis, and Reform UK honorary president Nigel Farage said voting for the Conservative Party is a “wasted vote” as he set out Reform’s campaign agenda in Dover.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Rishi Sunak calls July 4th General Election

news

Standing ovation for MP Craig Mackinlay on return to Commons after sepsis ordeal

news

Rich List 2024: Who are the wealthiest people in the UK?

financial news