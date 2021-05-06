In Pictures: Masks and sanitiser for polling day, but no-one’s told the dogs

Local elections
Local elections (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
10:53am, Thu 06 May 2021
It’s election day with a difference as polling stations operate under coronavirus restrictions across Great Britain.

On what has been dubbed Super Thursday, polling stations opened at 7am in the largest test of political opinion outside a general election, with the future of the Labour Party and the state of the Union among the issues at play.

But there were still many familiar sights, with party leaders posing for pictures after they voted and plenty of #dogsatpollingstations photos to brighten up social media.

Local elections (PA Wire)
Local elections (PA Wire)
Scottish Parliamentary Elections 2021 (PA Wire)
Local elections (PA Media)
Scottish Parliamentary Elections 2021 (PA Wire)
Local elections (PA Wire)

While selfies are not allowed in polling stations, social media was full of dogs waiting patiently outside for their democratically minded owners.

Senedd election (PA Wire)
London Mayoral elections (PA Media)
London Mayoral election (PA Wire)

Party leaders across England, Wales and Scotland were also spotted casting their votes.

London Mayoral election (PA Wire)
London Mayoral election (PA Wire)
Senedd election (PA Wire)
Scottish Parliamentary Elections 2021 (PA Wire)
Nicola Sturgeon (PA Wire)

