15 June 2024

In Pictures: Military pomp of Trooping the Colour marks Kate’s return

By The Newsroom
15 June 2024

The Princess of Wales returned to public duties for the first time in 2024 at the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Kate – who revealed her cancer diagnosis earlier this year – joined other royals at the event to mark the King’s birthday.

Charles and Camilla were cheered by crowds of onlookers at the military spectacle in central London.

