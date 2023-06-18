18 June 2023

In Pictures: Musical theatre fans enjoy free performances in London sunshine

By The Newsroom
18 June 2023

Crowds of musical theatre fans were treated to free performances as a host of stars from the shows sang and danced in the London sunshine.

Stars from hits including Cabaret and Wicked were among those entertaining people during the West End Live initiative in Trafalgar Square.

Musical fans tried to keep cool during West End Live as the stars performed on stage.

Stars from Frozen, Cabaret and Wicked were among those to perform in Trafalgar Square during the weekend.

