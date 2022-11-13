In Pictures: Nation pays tribute to war dead on Remembrance Sunday
By The Newsroom
The King has marked his first Remembrance Sunday as the UK’s monarch by laying a wreath during a ceremony at the Centoaph in London.
Charles laid his floral tribute after buglers from the Royal Marines played the Last Post.
The Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales watched the ceremony from the balcony of a nearby Government building.
A number of former prime ministers also attended the ceremony.
Ceremonies to mark the date also took place up and down the UK, including at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, Edinburgh, Portsmouth and Enniskillen.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox