In Pictures: Nature puts on a show with sunshine highlighting autumn colours
By The Newsroom
A combination of bright sunshine and autumn colours ensured a visual spectacle for those enjoying a Sunday morning walk.
Derwentwater in the Lake District was a magnet for photographers amateur and professional as they tried to capture the perfect reflection of the mountains and islands bedecked in seasonal hues.
At Conham River Park near Bristol, early risers were also treated to a spectacle as the sun’s rays pierced through the trees.
It was also a colourful view in Durham where weekend visitors could see the city’s cathedral at its best.
The Unesco world heritage site dominates the landscape above a canopy of trees in varying autumn shades.
