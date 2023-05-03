03 May 2023

In Pictures: Night-time coronation rehearsal lights up London

By The Newsroom
03 May 2023

Hundreds of personnel from the Army, Navy and RAF have taken part in a night-time procession around central London in a dress rehearsal for the coronation.

The parade began at Buckingham Palace shortly after midnight and some royal fans waited for more than three hours for the return journey down the Mall.

The Mall was lined with union flags and those from Commonwealth nations.

A lit-up Buckingham Palace provided a stunning backdrop for the rehearsal.

The Gold State Coach and Diamond Jubilee State Coach were pulled down the Mall as part of the preparations for the coronation on May 6.

Friends and family gathered to watch the troops march.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Eva Green speaks out after ‘painful and damaging’ court battle

world news

Tom Daley’s husband Dustin Lance Black faces trial accused of assaulting woman in nightclub

news

FA Cup final day among three new strike dates by train drivers

news