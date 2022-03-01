In Pictures: Pancake races and unusual ball games mark Shrove Tuesday
By The Newsroom
A choristers’ pancake race and ball games with a twist were among the events held across the UK to mark Shrove Tuesday.
The Atherstone Ball Game, in Warwickshire, honours a match played between Leicestershire and Warwickshire in 1199, when teams used a bag of gold as a ball.
In Winchester, choristers in their robes were among those contesting the traditional pancake race.
In Derbyshire, the Royal Shrovetide Football Match was held in Ashbourne.
The rough-and-tumble match sees two teams battling to get the ball to goals three miles apart in a relatively lawless rugby/football hybrid that dates back centuries.
