In Pictures: Parks and beaches packed as temperatures soar

A man jumps in the sea (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
14:34pm, Sat 17 Jul 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Soaring temperatures on Saturday saw thousands of people hit the beach and green spaces as parts of the UK expected to enjoy the hottest day of the year so far.

Met Office experts said the mercury could hit 31C in England and possibly in parts of Northern Ireland, which would beat the 29.7C recorded in south-west London on June 14.

Summer weather July 17th 2021 (PA Wire)
Summer weather July 17th 2021 (PA Wire)
Summer weather July 17th 2021 (PA Wire)
Summer weather July 17th 2021 (PA Wire)

But Sunday promised to be even warmer, with predictions of 33C in England and south Wales as the summer heatwave continues.

Summer weather July 17th 2021 (PA Wire)
Summer weather July 17th 2021 (PA Wire)
Hammersmith Bridge repairs (PA Wire)
Summer weather July 17th 2021 (PA Wire)

Meanwhile, it wasn’t all relaxation, with health workers running pop-up vaccination centres in parks and at sporting events around the country.

Coronavirus – Sat Jul 17, 2021 (PA Wire)
Coronavirus – Sat Jul 17, 2021 (PA Wire)

Spectators at major golf tournament The Open in Kent were also able to get a coronavirus vaccine while sitting out and enjoying the sun at the Royal St George’s course.

Coronavirus – Sat Jul 17, 2021 (PA Wire)
Spectators in shorts at The Open (PA Wire)

Meanwhile, at Silverstone in Northamptonshire, the grandstand provided some welcome shade for motorsport fans at the British Grand Prix.

British Grand Prix 2021 – Practice and Sprint Qualifying Race – Silverstone (PA Wire)
British Grand Prix 2021 – Practice and Sprint Qualifying Race – Silverstone (PA Wire)

Sign up to our newsletter

Weather

Summer

Gallery

PA