In Pictures: Parties show sweeter side as Sunak feeds lambs and Davey bakes cake
Although the election campaign started on May 22, it became official on Friday with the reading of a royal proclamation announcing the dissolution of Parliament.
Rishi Sunak’s duties as the current Prime Minister were underlined at a morning press conference in which he detailed US-UK strikes on Houthi rebels, before he was back on the campaign trail in the afternoon feeding lambs on a visit to a farm in Macclesfield.
Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, was cooking up a storm at High Beeches Primary School in Hertfordshire where he donned a chef’s hat and joined pupils for a baking lesson.
Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney, on a day when Labour focused its campaign north of the border, visited the Barrowfield community centre in Glasgow while Sir Keir Starmer outlined Labour’s six steps for change.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox