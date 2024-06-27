27 June 2024

In Pictures: Party leaders craft their campaign messages with pottery throw down

By The Newsroom
27 June 2024

The main party leaders demonstrated their craft skills on Thursday as they marked a week to go to election day by taking part in rival pottery-themed campaign visits.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited the Denby Pottery Factory in Ripley, Derbyshire, and tried his hand at dipping pots, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer travelled to Duchess China in Longton, Stoke.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey painting pottery during a visit to Vale House, Marple Bridge in Greater Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

