In Pictures: Party leaders craft their campaign messages with pottery throw down
By The Newsroom
The main party leaders demonstrated their craft skills on Thursday as they marked a week to go to election day by taking part in rival pottery-themed campaign visits.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited the Denby Pottery Factory in Ripley, Derbyshire, and tried his hand at dipping pots, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer travelled to Duchess China in Longton, Stoke.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox