29 May 2024

In Pictures: Planes, trains and… bikes as parties continue on campaign trail

By The Newsroom
29 May 2024

Conservative and Labour party leaders Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer kept up the pace on the campaign trail with visits to different parts of the country as ITV confirmed the pair would go head to head in a televised debate on Tuesday June 4.

The Prime Minister’s wife, Akshata Murty, shared campaigning duties with her husband as she visited Ripon, while Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey gave his feet a rest as he took a bike ride in the border town of Knighton ahead of launching the party’s campaign in Wales.

