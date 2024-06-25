25 June 2024

In Pictures: Pomp and pageantry for state visit of Emperor and Empress of Japan

By The Newsroom
25 June 2024

The Emperor and Empress of Japan received a ceremonial welcome as their state visit began on Tuesday.

The King and Queen greeted their guests on Horse Guards Parade, where some of the nation’s most prestigious regiments were on display.

The Prince of Wales had escorted the emperor and empress from their overnight residence.

The three-day state visit comes in the midst of a General Election.

The emperor inspected the guard of honour, accompanied by the King, who walked a few paces behind his guest.

At the end of the welcome ceremony was the traditional carriage procession to Buckingham Palace for a private lunch.

Emperor Naruhito of Japan inspects the guard of honour formed of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards (Chris Jackson/PA) (PA Wire)

