In Pictures: Pomp and pageantry for state visit of Emperor and Empress of Japan
By The Newsroom
The Emperor and Empress of Japan received a ceremonial welcome as their state visit began on Tuesday.
The King and Queen greeted their guests on Horse Guards Parade, where some of the nation’s most prestigious regiments were on display.
The Prince of Wales had escorted the emperor and empress from their overnight residence.
The three-day state visit comes in the midst of a General Election.
The emperor inspected the guard of honour, accompanied by the King, who walked a few paces behind his guest.
At the end of the welcome ceremony was the traditional carriage procession to Buckingham Palace for a private lunch.
