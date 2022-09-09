In Pictures: Public pays tribute to UK’s longest-serving monarch

People from across the UK and beyond have come together to mourn the loss of the Queen.

Well-wishers left tributes at many royal landmarks including Sandringham, Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace and Balmoral after the monarch died in Aberdeenshire on Thursday at the age of 96.

Most people in Britain will never have known a time without Elizabeth II as a major presence in public life, and tributes have poured in both nationally and internationally as the country grieves.

Mourners at the gates of Hillsborough Castle in Co Down (Mark Marlow/PA) (PA Wire)

The Union flag is flown at half mast at Windsor Castle, Berkshire (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Mourners arrive to lay flowers and pay their respects at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

King Charles III and the Queen Consort leave Birkhall in Scotland as they travel to London (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Prime Minister Liz Truss reading a tribute out in the House of Commons (House of Commons/PA) (PA Wire)

Tributes to the Queen on Queen Street, in Cardiff (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

A book of condolence at Liverpool Cathedral (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Amanda Bartlett with her daughter Ayla lay flowers at Cambridge Gate, Long Walk, Windsor (Ben Mitchell/PA) (PA Wire)

The Duke of Sussex boards a plane at Aberdeen Airport as he travels to London (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Mourners arrive with flowers at Balmoral, where the Queen died on Thursday afternoon (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

The King at Aberdeen Airport as he travels to London (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Council workers and local community representatives hang a mural on a wall on Crimea street off the Shankill road in Belfast (Mark Marlow/PA) (PA Wire)

People from across the country are mourning the loss of the monarch (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Two young children play outside Buckingham Palace (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

It is a time of great change as well as mourning for the UK (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)