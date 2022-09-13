In Pictures: Queen back at Palace for one last time after fond Scottish farewell

Thousands turned out to see the Queen’s coffin return to Buckingham Palace following her death and subsequent ceremonies in Scotland.

The late monarch’s coffin was transported to the London landmark by plane and hearse after spending the night in St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

After landing at RAF Northolt, the convoy including the hearse was watched by thousands who defied the rain to see the long-serving Queen make her last of many return journeys to the Palace.

Some brandished mobile phones as the vehicles wended their way through the capital’s streets.

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace, London (Corporal Rebecca Brown/UK MoD Crown/PA) (PA Wire)

The Queen returns to the Palace (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

People get out of their cars to watch as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes along the A40 in west London (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed in the waiting hearse at RAF Northolt, west London (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA) (PA Wire)

The flight from Edinburgh to RAF Northolt had been monitored by millions on Flightradar24.com.

When she arrived at the north London base, her coffin was transferred to a specially designed hearse.

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II departs RAF Northolt (Arthur Edwards/the Sun/PA) (PA Wire)

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II carried in a State Hearse leaving RAF Northolt (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA) (PA Wire)

The bearer party from the Queen’s Colour Squadron (63 Squadron RAF Regiment) carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II (Ben Stansall/PA) (PA Wire)

Earlier the Queen had been taken through the streets of Edinburgh to the airport and past the landmark castle for the final time.

Many lined the route before she left Scottish soil.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at Edinburgh Airport (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Members of the Royal Company of Archers on parade before the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II departs St Giles’ Cathedral (Robert Perry/PA) (PA Wire)

The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is met at Edinburgh Airport (Victoria Stewart/PA) (PA Wire)

The hearse departs St Giles’ Cathedral, for Edinburgh Airport (Newsline/DailyMail/PA) (PA Wire)

St Giles’ Cathedral (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

Pallbearers carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from St Giles’ Cathedral (Lisa Ferguson/The Scotsman/PA) (PA Wire)