In Pictures: Queen opts for buggy tour as Chelsea returns to regular May slot

The Queen made her traditional visit to the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday as it returned to its regular May slot for the first time since 2019.

The 96-year-old monarch, who has mobility problems, used a buggy to tour the Royal Horticultural Society’s showpiece event which this year hosts gardens focusing on wildlife, wellbeing and floral displays to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen – who is not thought to have used a buggy at an official engagement for nearly a decade – got a first look at the floral and gardening extravaganza before it opens to members of the public.

The Queen opted to use a buggy for the first time at the show for her comfort (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA) (PA Wire)

Other members of the royal family, including the Earl and Countess of Wessex, also paid a visit (Dan Kitwood/PA) (PA Wire)

Chelsea Pensioners Ted Fell, left, and George Reid beside florist Simon Lycett’s The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee display at the show (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi put in an appearance at the event, which was cancelled in 2020 and moved to September for 2021 due to the pandemic (Dan Kitwood/PA) (PA Wire)

Models in floral dresses enjoy the view at the world-famous horticultural show (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

Dame Judi Dench displays a timber round with key dates from her life and career carved into it, after launching a new Woodland Heritage campaign (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

Gold medal-winning Paralympic swimmer Jessica-Jane Applegate uses a show garden with a hot tub (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

Joanna Lumley, centre, with Chelsea Pensioners at The Body Shop Regeneration Garden (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

The Plantman’s Ice Garden is designed to be a visual reminder of the dangers of global warming (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

Dame Mary Berry holds the Mary Berry Rose at the show (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

Charlotte Church is interviewed by Monty Don in the BBC Studios’ Our Green Planet and RHS Bee Garden (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)