30 August 2023

In Pictures: Rare super blue moon delights stargazers

By The Newsroom
30 August 2023

A rare super blue moon has appeared over the UK.

Stargazers were treated to a phenomenon that will only happen once this year.

A blue moon is not named after the colour and instead refers to the second full moon in one calendar month.

Most months only have one full moon, so a second is quite a rare event, occurring approximately once every two or three years.

