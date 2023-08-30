In Pictures: Rare super blue moon delights stargazers
By The Newsroom
A rare super blue moon has appeared over the UK.
Stargazers were treated to a phenomenon that will only happen once this year.
A blue moon is not named after the colour and instead refers to the second full moon in one calendar month.
Most months only have one full moon, so a second is quite a rare event, occurring approximately once every two or three years.
