24 September 2023

In Pictures: Re-enactors bring spirit of Roman empire back to North Yorkshire

By The Newsroom
24 September 2023

The sounds of marching feet, clashing shields and military trumpets heralded Malton’s Roman Festival on Saturday.

Re-enactment groups set up a military encampment in the North Yorkshire town and gave demonstrations of how life would have been during the 400 years of Roman occupation of what was then known as the province of Britannia.

The festival, the second hosted by the Malton Museum, had been postponed in July due to bad weather.

It included Roman cavalry horses and riders from re-enactors Equistry and marching and battle sequences by modern-day legionaries from Magister Militum, Roma Antiqua and Legio VI Victrix.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Man taken to hospital after another suspected American XL bully dog attack in park

news

Strikes by train drivers will leave some areas with no services – rail group

news

Former Met Police officer charged with abusing his position for a sexual purpose

news