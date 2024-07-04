In Pictures: Reform campaign sees Nigel Farage in his element despite criticisms
By The Newsroom
With pints and placards, a flying milkshake, “bad apples” on the ballot paper, and constant reminders his party is merely “a start-up” and has room to grow, it’s been an eventful General Election campaign for Nigel Farage and Reform UK.
On May 22, when the election was called, the veteran politician was honorary party president and had ruled himself out of a Commons attempt, but by June 3 he had been declared leader of Reform and announced he would stand as a candidate in Clacton.
