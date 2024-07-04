04 July 2024

In Pictures: Reform campaign sees Nigel Farage in his element despite criticisms

By The Newsroom
04 July 2024

With pints and placards, a flying milkshake, “bad apples” on the ballot paper, and constant reminders his party is merely “a start-up” and has room to grow, it’s been an eventful General Election campaign for Nigel Farage and Reform UK.

On May 22, when the election was called, the veteran politician was honorary party president and had ruled himself out of a Commons attempt, but by June 3 he had been declared leader of Reform and announced he would stand as a candidate in Clacton.

Leader of Reform UK Nigel Farage enjoys a pint of beer as he launches his General Election campaign in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex on June 4 (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Biden blames jet lag for poor performance in presidential debate

news

Four men arrested at Rishi Sunak's home released on bail

news

Julian Assange lands in Australia a free man

news