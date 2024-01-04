In Pictures: Residents braced for evacuation as heavy rainfall causes flooding
Residents in flood-risk areas of Nottinghamshire were told to prepare for evacuation following heavy rainfall across the region.
The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning on Thursday across the south with rail services warning passengers of delays and cancellations due to the severe conditions.
Rail companies warned passengers of delays and cancellations due to the severe conditions.
Many were advised to avoid travelling on Thursday afternoon.
The warning comes in the wake of Storm Henk that battered the UK on Tuesday and forced people to evacuate their homes.
The Met Office added that the spell of rain on Thursday was falling on already saturated ground which could cause “further flooding and travel disruption”.
