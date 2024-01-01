01 January 2024

In Pictures: Revellers take the plunge with New Year’s Day dip in icy waters

By The Newsroom
01 January 2024

The new year has arrived with a splash as thrillseekers up and down the country took part in annual dips in freezing waters to raise money for charity.

From the Loony Dook in Scotland to the New Year’s Day Dip in Gosport, revellers in fancy dress and swimming outfits took the plunge.

Thousands of people also enjoyed the New Year’s Day Parade in London, which started at Green Park and finished at Westminster.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Japan issues tsunami warnings after series of strong earthquakes on west coast

world news

Thousands ring in 2024 as London declares itself ‘A Place for Everyone’

news

Teenage boy fatally stabbed at London fireworks viewpoint on New Year’s Eve

news