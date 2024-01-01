In Pictures: Revellers take the plunge with New Year’s Day dip in icy waters
By The Newsroom
The new year has arrived with a splash as thrillseekers up and down the country took part in annual dips in freezing waters to raise money for charity.
From the Loony Dook in Scotland to the New Year’s Day Dip in Gosport, revellers in fancy dress and swimming outfits took the plunge.
Thousands of people also enjoyed the New Year’s Day Parade in London, which started at Green Park and finished at Westminster.
