01 January 2024

In Pictures: Revellers welcome 2024 across the UK

By The Newsroom
01 January 2024

Revellers have gathered across the UK to welcome in the new year.

Weather warnings for wind and rain had been issued for parts of England and Wales for New Year’s Eve, with people urged to pack a rain jacket for the countdown.

But crowds flocked to organised events in London and other cities, such as Edinburgh and Newcastle, to enjoy spectacular fireworks and light shows.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Public warned not to approach man wanted over deadly Boxing Day stabbing

news

Man arrested after images show vehicle going 180mph on M4

news

Rail disruption to continue into New Year’s Eve due to staff shortages

news