In Pictures: Rishi Sunak defiant as Sir Ed Davey back on the water
Campaigning continued on Sunday with a defiant Rishi Sunak insisting the Tories could still win the General Election, despite languishing in the polls.
The Prime Minister made his comments on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme, defending the Conservative record in government against what he described as a “declinist narrative”.
Elsewhere, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said he believed the election of Sir Keir Starmer would be the first time in 14 years that a prime minister had been invested in Scotland.
And Nigel Farage said “the bad apples are gone” from Reform UK after facing accusations from across the political divide that he failed to show leadership over allegations of racism within the party.
Lib Dems leader Sir Ed Davey once again took to the water to promote his party’s message for the July 4 election.
Earlier in the weekend, on Saturday night, Mr Sunak celebrated the UK as the “world’s most successful multi-ethnic, multi-faith democracy” during a visit to a Hindu temple in north-west London with his wife, Akshata Murty.
While at a major rally in London, featuring a video message of support from Sir Elton John and a speech by comedian Bill Bailey, Sir Keir went on the attack over the Conservatives’ record in office since 2010.
